Birmingham Hippodrome raises more than £28,000 in record-breaking Big Give Christmas Challenge

A £20,000 target was set when the theatre joined The Big Give Christmas Challenge campaign, which saw donations doubled for just seven days between December 3 and 10.

The target was beaten in record time, enabling the venue to raise further donations throughout the week to support an additional 1,250 young people from the original target to support 4,000.

The donations raised will support the Hippodrome Education Network activity, which enables young people from areas of low-social economic engagement to visit shows, participate in workshops and develop career opportunities in the creative industries.

Rachael Magson, head of fundraising at Birmingham Hippodrome, said: “A huge thanks to everyone who donated to our Christmas Challenge this year.

"You’ve helped us smash our target and bring the magic of live theatre to even more young people than we hoped over the next year.”

Individual supporters and local businesses were equally generous, with donations contributed by Darwin Escapes, DRP Group, IMI plc Charitable Trust and Professional Polishing Services Ltd.

Further donations were also gifted by The Bishop of Birmingham Charitable Trust and The Patrick Trust.

Zaylie-Dawn Wilson, head of learning and participation at Birmingham Hippodrome, added: “To raise over £28,000 in just seven days is phenomenal and we are truly grateful for these donations which will help us to continue our work with young people and transform lives.”

For more information about Birmingham Hippodrome’s HEN network, click here.