Jeff Dunham to play Birmingham show

The 57-year-old recently released his latest Netflix Originals Stand-up Special, Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself. This followed on the success of 2017’s Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster” the new show is Dunham’s second special for Netflix Originals, and the ninth in his string of record-breaking stand up specials.

The Texas comedian has more than 10 million followers on Facebook and over 2.1 million YouTube subscribers, amassing well over a billion views.

Dunham moved to Los Angeles after graduating from Baylor University and soon became a sensation on the national comedy club circuit.

He later became a multi-platinum selling DVD artist and achieving record-breaking ratings on both cable and network TV.

Dunham’s previous stand-up specials, Unhinged in Hollywood, Arguing with Myself, Spark of Insanity, A Very Special Christmas, Controlled Chaos, Minding the Monsters, and All Over the Map, have garnered record-breaking numbers by either claiming 'most watched' or 'highest rated' titles on Comedy Central.

The star has made many cameo appearances across television and film, including 30 Rock, Angie Tribeca, and Dinner for Schmucks.

His autobiography, All By My Selves: Walter, Peanut, Achmed and Me was on the New York Times’ Best Seller list three weeks in a row.

Jeff Dunham comes to Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on May 15.

