Birmingham Royal Ballet's Swan Lake to tour the UK in 2020

The production will tour to Southampton, Salford, Sunderland and Plymouth, as well as Birmingham for a series of hometown dates.

The ill-fated romantic fable will be accompanied by Tchaikovsky's iconic score, played lived by the Royal Ballet Sinfonia.

The cast will include Céline Gittens and Momoko Hirata in the double principal roles of Odette/ Odile, partnered respectively with Tyrone Singleton and César Morales as Prince Siegfried.

In partnership with the Hippodrome, Birmingham Royal Ballet is presenting a relaxed performance of Swan Lake during its Birmingham run as well as First Steps shows for youngsters.

The company has also been rolling out its large-scale performance project, Swan Lake Dreams, to ballet students of all ages and abilities in two of its touring regions as well as from across the Midlands.

A cast of approximately 70 selected students from each of the Birmingham, Plymouth and Southampton areas were invited earlier this year to audition for a role in a performance on the main stage of their local theatre, alongside the company.

They have each been given the opportunity to train, rehearse and perform in a full-length ballet alongside Birmingham Royal Ballet dancers.

The company will partner with the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, whose orchestra will accompany the Swan Lake Dreams Birmingham performance, conducted by Birmingham Royal Ballet’s principal conductor, Paul Murphy.

Advertising

Birmingham Royal Ballet’s participation manager, Rebecca Brookes, said: “We are thrilled to be working inclusively with ballet students across the country to encourage their passion for dance.

"After the success in previous years of our Sleeping Beauty Dreams and Cinderella Dreams projects, Swan Lake Dreams aims to reach even more talented and aspiring dancers and to provide enjoyable and empowering experiences for those interested in learning more about a leading international Ballet Company."

Swan Lake comes to Birmingham Hippodrome from February 18 to 29.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.