Award-winning musical Bat Out Of Hell set to fly into Birmingham

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical will come to the city's Alexandra Theatre following an Australian run.

The show won the Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and was nominated for eight WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical.

The West End cast of Bat Out of Hell

Bat Out Of Hell became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 50 million copies worldwide. Sixteen years later, Steinman scored again with Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell, which contained the massive hit I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That).

For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman has incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out Of Hell albums, including You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Bat Out Of Hell, I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That) and Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad, as well as two previously unreleased songs, What Part of My Body Hurts the Most and Not Allowed to Love.

The musical tells the story of Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical comes to Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre from September 29 to October 10.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.