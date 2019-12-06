Fun for all the family at Marvel Universe Live in Birmingham - review

When you see hundreds of mini superheroes wandering around Birmingham city centre, you know the show has arrived at Arena Birmingham.

All your favourite superheroes are packed into this blink and you'll miss it hour and a half long show. Whether you love Captain America or Iron Man, Black Panther or Spiderman, and even Star Lord to Groot - they are all here. Throw in popular baddies such as Loki, Green Goblin, Yondu and Nebula and it could be something straight from an Avengers film.

If the characters aren't flying across the arena, they are whizzing past and performing tricks on bikes, somersaulting across the floor and a range of impressive stunts.

Marvel Universe Live brings together 25 characters from the comic book and film phenomenons on one epic quest. Dr Strange has been trusted to look after the Wand of Watoomb - but it is stolen by Yondu, then Nebula and eventually finds its way to the God of Mischief himself, Loki - the brother of Thor - who plans to use the wand to become King of Asgard and take over the world.

The job of the Avengers - featuring Iron Man, Captain America, Spiderman, Black Panther, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk and Doctor Strange to get it back.

The heroes are joined along the way by the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Star Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Groot - which is very visually impressive - to battle the host of baddies.

There's amazing special effects, 3D videos and pyrotechnics which just adds to the thrills. Daring motorcycle skills, stunts and martial arts amazes the youngest to the oldest members of the audience.

Groot in his spectacular costume is such a sight - while the Hulk, who may be a little late to the party, it is definitely worth the wait to see him "Hulk smash".

It is certainly a show not to be missed.

Marvel Universe Live is at Arena Birmingham until Sunday.