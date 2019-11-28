RuPaul's Drag Race star Sasha Velour to bring acclaimed Smoke and Mirrors tour to Birmingham

Smoke and Mirrors has been widely praised as 'an astounding combination of drag, theatre, visual art, magic, and personal storytelling'.

Sasha Velour is a gender-fluid drag queen who entered the international stage after winning season nine of the Emmy-winning reality TV competition, Rupaul’s Drag Race.

She is the creator and director of the acclaimed drag revue Nightgowns, which she has produced in theatres in New York, London, and Los Angeles and has now been adapted into an eight-part docuseries for the new streaming platform, Quibi.

The star has pioneered the use of projection mapping in lip-synch drag performances and is known for combining emotional pathos with theatrical stunts.

In September 2018 she collaborated with Opening Ceremony to produce, direct, and host their Fall New York Fashion Week Show, better known as The Gift of Showz.

In December that year, Velour spoke and performed at The Smithsonian’s The Long Conversation among the world's leading cancer surgeons and NASA scientists, to share how the power of drag can provide optimism for the future.

Sasha Velour's Smoke and Mirrors comes to Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre on March 2.

