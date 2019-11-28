Bring It On, Hairspray, Goldilocks and The Three Bears and more: Birmingham Hippodrome announces new season of shows

Highlights include Bring It On The Musical, Hairspray, Goldilocks and The Three Bears, and Chinese New Year celebrations.

Just announced today, Birmingham Hippodrome will officially open the UK Tour of Bring It On – The Musical from June 2 to 6 featuring music by Tom Kitt and Hamilton creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

BritAsiaTV wilol bring Live In Effect - Surinder Shinda feat. the Tru-Skool Live Band to the theatre on February 8 which will see the Panjabi folk artist performing his greatest hits. Bollywood DIVAS on April 4 will bring to the stage a dance tribute to the women of Indian Cinema.

Other shows in the season include Aakash Odedra Company's Samsara as part of Birmingham International Dance Festival on June 11, Hairspray from October 12 to 17 and Slava’s Snowshow on October 28 to November 1.

Birmingham’s favourite pantomime star, Matt Slack will return in Goldilocks and the Three Bears from December 19, 2020, to January 31, 2021, with sets and costumes direct from the London Palladium.

Goldilocks and The Three Bears

In the Patrick Studio, shows heading to the venue include Room on the Broom, Ask Me Anything, and The Twisted Tale of Hansel and Gretel.

Beyond the two stages, Birmingham Hippodrome will continue to present cultural experiences across the city including a four day celebration to mark Chinese New Year: Year of the Rat from January 23 to 26 featuring a host of free performances, workshops and food.

B-SIDE Hip-Hop Festival returns from May 29 to June 7 to bring together international artists and enthusiasts from across the globe featuring dance battles, live music, graffiti, street sports and much more.

Verve Poetry Festival from February 20 to 23 will feature a celebratory programme of raucous performance poetry, quiet reading events and studious workshops. Additionally, UniSlam on March 8 will mark the grand finals of the UK's premier student and young people's poetry event as the country's top four poetry slam teams go head to head for the champions trophy and prize.

Hairspray

Birmingham Hippodrome’s Circle Restaurant will transform into an immersive mad-cap dining experience for the very first time as Faulty Towers The Dining Experience on April 1 to 4checks in.

Fiona Allan, artistic director and chief executive at Birmingham Hippodrome said: “This year, Birmingham Hippodrome celebrated 120 years in style - from gala dinners to our recent family-themed circus open day we have found many reasons to mark the occasion.

“Next year brings an unequalled line up of blockbusters: We Will Rock You, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables and Mamma Mia! returning by popular demand to the Hippodrome, and for the very first time Lin-Manuel Miranda’s cult cheerleading musical Bring It On, and the smash-hit SIX.

“Alongside, we continue our work producing and supporting the city’s festivals: Chinese New Year, Verve Poetry Festival, Birmingham International Dance Festival, our own B-SIDE Hip Hop Festival, and BRB’s Curated by Carlos, marking the first season with Carlos Acosta at the artistic helm of the company.

The Book of Mormon

“As a significant centre for dance, we present Matthew Bourne’s The Red Shoes, Kate Prince’s Message In A Bottle - based on songs of Sting, BRB’s Swan Lake and Don Quixote, and some ground-breaking contemporary dance throughout the year in our Patrick Studio.

“As we head into the season of giving, remember that Birmingham Hippodrome is a charity and that every pound you spend with us helps to ensure thousands of children and adults across the region enjoy life enhancing education and cultural activities. Last year we engaged 250,000 times through free and low cost cultural activity.

“We thank you for your ongoing support, so that we continue to bring culture to so many across the city and region.”

Fawlty Towers Dining Experience

Tickets for all newly announced productions are now on sale to Birmingham Hippodrome Friends and Patrons scheme members.

General sale begins on Monday, December 2 at 11am via birminghamhippodrome.com or over the phone at 0844 338 5000.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.