Actor who played Jesus to present Dickens show in Market Drayton

Mr Powell, known for playing the title role in the 1977 mini-series Jesus of Nazareth, will appear at the Festival Drayton Centre on December 22 alongside Susan Jameson to present 'A Dickensian Christmas'.

They will be assisted by Clive Conway on flute and Christine Croshaw on piano.

A statement from the Festival Drayton Centre said: "Charles Dickens can truly be said to have invented our traditional Christmas.

"In this seasonal show we reveal Dickens the celebrity, the social reformer, the actor, the entrepreneur, and, above all, Dickens the supreme entertainer.

"We celebrate his life and times through his writings and scenes from his best-loved novels, with a seasonal twist, tasting the varied delights of winter ice-skating, Pickwick's Christmas party, the magic of the newly-introduced Christmas tree, festive feasting and philanthropy, and goodwill to all men.

"Not forgetting, of course, that perennial favourite, A Christmas Carol, and all interwoven with seasonal merriment and music.

"Although a writer from the Victorian era, Dickens’s work transcends his time, language and culture. He remains a massive contemporary influence throughout the world and his writings continue to inspire film, TV, art, literature, artists and academia."

The show will begin at 2.30pm on Sunday, December 22. Tickets are £21.50 for adults and £20 for Friends of the Festival Drayton Centre.

Advertising

To book or to find out more, call 01630 654444 or email info@festivaldraytoncentre.com

As well as playing Jesus of Nazareth, Mr Powell also appeared in Holby City and the 1990s sitcom The Detectives.

Susan Jameson is known for playing Esther Lane in New Tricks and for her parts in Doctor Who audio dramas.