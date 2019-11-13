Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company in 'Backwards Broadway’

The concert, described as a musical review with an original take, is taking place at the Blackburn Theatre, Prestfelde School, London Road, on November 23, at 7.30pm.

It will feature beloved show tunes, which have been given a fresh perspective.

Gender and ages will be reversed, along with twists on classic and modern song favourites.

Brandon Corfield, the society’s chairman and show musical director, said: “Join us for a fun and entertaining evening featuring men singing songs originally intended for women and vice versa.

“We shall be honouring the great songs of musical theatre.”

Tickets for the show are available via the company’s website, www.shrewsburymusicaltheatre.co.uk