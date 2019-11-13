My Fair Lady, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - review

Bilston Operatic Company is presenting the show from November 12-16 with performances at 7.30pm and a 2.30pm Saturday matinee.

Tim Brown heads up a talented cast as Henry Higgins, the professor of phonetics who agrees a wager with his colleague Colonel Pickering that he can pass off a common flower girl as a duchess at the embassy ball. His performance of the role made famous by Rex Harrison in the 1950s was efficient, well drilled and understated and his vocal performance correctly pitched for his solos, with just a hint of the spoken word amongst the notes.

Lucy Follows made the role of Eliza Doolittle her own with an unusually comic performance for this character. For me, maybe a little tomboyish to be vulnerable, but nevertheless well performed and she delivered her solos, Just You Wait Henry Higgins, Show Me and of course the delightful I Could Have Danced All Night in fine voice.

There was an amusing, affable performance from Nicholas Sullivan as Colonel Pickering and Stephen Burton-Pye as the foolish fop Freddie Eynesford-Hill raised a smile too.

Sue Towler as Freddie’s mother and Ally Birkett as Mrs Higgins brought class and style to the proceedings, but there is no doubt that the evening really belonged to Greg Yates as Alfred P. Doolittle. Experienced characterisation, comic timing and the ability to connect with the audience are just some of the qualities he has in spades.

Harmonies

There were some rousing ensemble numbers including the favourites, With A Little Bit of Luck, and Get Me to The Church on Time, an amusing version of The Ascot Gavotte and a nice Servants’ Chorus with tuneful harmonies and simple but effective movement.

Laura Caradine’s choreography is suitably uncomplicated so as to suit all abilities and remain neat and appealing therefore. As far as the direction of the show was concerned, there were some elements missing, including the ballroom scene and some other minor moments which audiences have come to expect in a classic My Fair Lady production, but of course it is the director’s prerogative to include or omit them.

The scenery and lighting effects were unobtrusive, though atmospheric when required, so as not to detract from the performances, and the costumes well put together and in beautifully blended colour schemes. That said, I thought the Cockneys, including Eliza, needed to be a little shabbier and dirtier to be authentically effective. Everyone looked a little too clean!

There is no doubt that My Fair Lady is the perfect vehicle for an amateur group to perform, as there are plenty of roles to suit all ages, a wonderful score to show off their singing talents and the opportunity for the whole company to come together and have fun on stage.

Bilston Operatic Company certainly did the show justice and are the epitome of a popular, local amateur group guaranteed to entertain.

For tickets visit grandtheatre.co.uk or call 01902 429212. Runs until Saturday.