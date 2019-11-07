West Bromwich Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz joins Comedy Queens Tour

The West-Bromwich born queen will join the likes of fellow Drag Race stars Katya Zamolodchikova, Manila Luzon, Nina West, as well as drag royalty Lady Bunny and Sherry Vine for the Comedy Queens tour.

Baga, the drag character of 29-year-old Leo Loren, has impressed audiences of Drag Race UK, winning three main challenges and rising the iTunes charts with drag group The Frock Destroyers.

She describes herself as 'a tart with a heart' and coined her drag name after being compared to 'a bag of chips' by a stranger after jokingly referring to herself as 'prime steak'.

Katya and Her Comedy Queens comes to Birmingham's O2 Academy on February 10, 2020.

