Bring Your Own Baby Comedy returns to Birmingham with festive special
Bring Your Own Baby Comedy returns to Birmingham later this year for a Christmas special.
The festive show will include a performance from Abandoman, who supported Ed Sheeran during his UK arena tour.
This special event and the show will also include a full soft play area.
The show starts at Birmingham Symphony Hall on December 4 begins at12pm. Tickets are priced at £13.
For more information, click here.
