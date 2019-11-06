Menu

Bring Your Own Baby Comedy returns to Birmingham with festive special

By Rebecca Stanley | Theatre & Comedy | Published:

Bring Your Own Baby Comedy returns to Birmingham later this year for a Christmas special.

The festive show will include a performance from Abandoman, who supported Ed Sheeran during his UK arena tour.

This special event and the show will also include a full soft play area.

The show starts at Birmingham Symphony Hall on December 4 begins at12pm. Tickets are priced at £13.

