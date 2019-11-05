Werq The World to return to Birmingham with new show

Now in its fourth year, the show will follow an experiment gone wrong that has sent Drag Race judge and Strictly Dancing star Michelle Visage spiraling through time with no way of returning “home”.

Join Asia O’hara Detox, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Monet X Change, Plastique Tiara, Shea Coulee, Vanessa ‘Vanjie’ Mateo, Yvie Oddly and the soon to be announced season one winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, as they journey through iconic periods of history in the hope they will find their way back to present day.

Werq The World comes to Arena Birmingham on May 12.

Tickets go on sale at 10am this Friday.

