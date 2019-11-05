Trevor Noah to bring UK tour to Birmingham

The 35-year-old comedian, writer, producer, political commentator, actor and television host is best known as the host of The Daily Show, a satirical news programme on Comedy Central.

He first rose to fame as a stand-up comic in 2002, leading to several television hosting roles with the South African Broadcasting Corporation.

Noah's autobiographical comedy book Born a Crime was published in 2016 and garnered critical acclaim.

He was named one of The 35 Most Powerful People in New York Media by The Hollywood Reporter in 2017 and 2018.

In 2018, Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Trevor Noah comes to Arena Birmingham on May 23.

Tickets go on sale at 10am this Friday.

