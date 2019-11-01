Queen of crime’s frosty relationship brought to stage by Bridgnorth Players

The Queen of crime Agatha Christie and much-loved actress Margaret Rutherford did not initially see eye-to-eye – so much so that the famous Miss Marple films were almost never made.

The story of their initially frosty relationship, plus an additional mystery, is brought to the stage by Bridgnorth Players next month in a new play, Murder, Margaret and Me.

The production, written by Philip Meeks and directed by Richard Aston, will tour around four venues from November 15.

Mr Arston said: “This is such a quirky and interesting play and a new generation of fans are falling back in love with Christie’s work.

“She and Margaret Rutherford are such colossal figures in their fields and here we have a fictional window into their real life relationship with a real life mystery at its heart.

"I love the play and I’m sure the audiences will be gripped."

Liz Herdson will take on the role of Miss Marple, Kay Yendole will play Margaret Rutherford and Liz Fisher will act as Agatha Christie.

The first performance of the show will be on November 15 at the Birchmeadow Centre in Broseley.

This will be followed the next day on November 16 in Low Town Community Hall in Bridgnorth.

It will then move to Chelmarsh Parish Hall on November 22 before finishing in Alveley Village Hall on November 23.

All performances begin at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £9 if booked in advance and £10 on the door. Bookings can be made by emailing bridgnorthplayers@yahoo.co.uk, calling 01746767425 or online at bridgnorthplayers.wordpress.com.