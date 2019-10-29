Tickets for Lipstick On Your Collar in Telford selling fast

Lipstick On Your Collar will come to Oakengates Theatre on Friday with their array of classic hits from the golden era of music.

From the birth of Rock 'n’ Roll through to the Beat Group sounds of the British Invasion and beyond, the show will include tight harmonies, vocals and dancing in the aisles.

The show will include hits from the likes of Connie Francis, Buddy Holly, Brenda Lee, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Beatles, The Ronettes, Cliff Richard, Cilla Black, Sandi Shaw and many more musical legends.

Taking inspiration from the iconic fashion and style of the time and performed by a full live band, the two hour show will take audiences through the years of Rock Around The Clock and the birth of Rock 'n' Roll in 1955, through to the Beatles and the resulting British Invasion in 1964, with accompanying nostalgic video footage throughout.

Lead singer, Nicola Seeking-Smith, said: “We’re really excited to be bringing Lipstick on Your Collar back to Telford. Our band contains some of the country’s top musicians and singers, all of whom are massive fans of the era so we’re extremely proud of the show.

"The 50s and 60s are such an iconic period of time and we hope that our portrayal of this fantastic music will have people singing along and dancing in the aisles."

Ticket prices are from £21.50 and are available to purchase online at theplacetelford.com or via the box office on 01952 382 382.