Greg will light up Wem's festivities

He will be guest of honour at the Victorian-themed festival which will also feature a lantern parade, craft stalls, street stalls and festive music. Shops in the town will also be open until late.

Wem Rotary will be there will their Santa and Sleigh and there will also be appearances from the town crier and Snow Queen.

Greg has often spoken of his upbringing in the town and is well known for his appearances in Taskmaster, Cuckoo and Man Down as well as his stand up shows.

He will switch the lights on at 6.30pm on December 6.

For more details, contact lizbroomhall@icloud.com or call 01939 232573.