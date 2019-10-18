Comedy will be out of this world

The Broseley Amateur Dramatics crew is staging a comedy at Broseley’s Birchmeadow from October 31 to November 2.

The show is called They Came from Mars and is set at a Townswomen’s Guild coffee morning which is visited by a UFO.

Barry Webb, the show’s producer, says it promises to be packed with plenty of laughs. He said: “The idea of it is to make you laugh.

“It’s got five main characters and the title reflects what happens.

“The director read the script and thought it was very funny so we decided to do it.

“There’s lots of funny things in it and in the second part we’ve got a brilliant painted backdrop of Mars. It’s really, really good.Tickets are selling very well. Broseley likes farces, people here like to be entertained and laugh.

“It’s certainly going to be that and a lot of chaos.”

The shows start at 7.30pm and tickets cost £9, or £7 for concessions – under 16s or over 60s.

Visit broseleybroads.co.uk for tickets