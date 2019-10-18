Menu

Comedy will be out of this world

By Lisa O'Brien | Telford | Theatre & Comedy | Published:

There will be fun and laughter when an amateur dramatics group brings its new show to Broseley.

They came from Mars...and landed outside the Farndale Avenue Church Hall in time for the Townswomens Guild's Coffee Morning

The Broseley Amateur Dramatics crew is staging a comedy at Broseley’s Birchmeadow from October 31 to November 2.

The show is called They Came from Mars and is set at a Townswomen’s Guild coffee morning which is visited by a UFO.

Barry Webb, the show’s producer, says it promises to be packed with plenty of laughs. He said: “The idea of it is to make you laugh.

“It’s got five main characters and the title reflects what happens.

“The director read the script and thought it was very funny so we decided to do it.

“There’s lots of funny things in it and in the second part we’ve got a brilliant painted backdrop of Mars. It’s really, really good.Tickets are selling very well. Broseley likes farces, people here like to be entertained and laugh.

“It’s certainly going to be that and a lot of chaos.”

The shows start at 7.30pm and tickets cost £9, or £7 for concessions – under 16s or over 60s.

Visit broseleybroads.co.uk for tickets

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

