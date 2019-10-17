Lenny Henry to provide sneak peek of new tour at Birmingham event

The Dudley-born actor, writer and comedian will be at Birmingham City University's open day on Saturday(19) to give visitors a unique opportunity to hear excerpts from his book.

Sir Lenny, who is chancellor at Birmingham City University, will provide an exclusive talk about his new memoir, Who Am I Again, which charts his early years and subsequent rise to fame.

The event will take place between 11.30am and 1pm on Saturday at Birmingham City University's Parkside Building.

Sir Lenny said: "I am going to be coming to the open day on the October 19, to see all the great stuff we have to offer.

"I will also be touring the City Centre and City South Campuses on the day, plus I will be singing copies of my brilliant book ‘Who Am I Again?’

“So that’s me, BCU and you together as one at the next Birmingham City University open day, I can’t wait to see you there.”

Tickets for the talk at Birmingham City University are £10 and include a discounted copy of the book. Bookings can be made by visiting Eventbrite and searching for 'Sir Lenny Henry book signing'.

Sir Lenny will officially start his national book tour on Sunday, October 20, with a live performance at Birmingham Hippodrome. He will then return to his hometown at Dudley Town Hall on November 22, and then Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on November 27.