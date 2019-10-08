RuPaul's Drag Race UK tour coming to Birmingham

The show, including West Bromwich-born Baga Chipz and Birmingham's Sum Ting Wong, comes to The Alexandra Theatre in December.

They will be joined by fellow cast members Divina De Campo, Crystal, The Vivienne, Cheryl Hole, Blu Hydrangea, Scaredy Cat, Vinegar Strokes and Gothy Kendoll.

The show will be hosted by RuPaul's Drag Race alum Alyssa Edwards.

The UK series of the hit reality TV show began last week on BBC Three, featuring challenges inspired by the queens' hometowns, as well as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The 10 queens are competing to be crowned the first champion of the UK version of the hit show.

The winner will be rewarded with their own programme produced by the team behind RuPaul In Hollywood.

The US series of the show has been a hit around the world and has won a string of Emmys.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK tour comes to The Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham on December 1.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.