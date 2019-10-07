Foundry Festival returns to Birmingham REP

Taking place in Centenary Square from November 7 to 16, all performances are free, including eight new plays.

Amit Sharma, Deputy Artistic Director at Birmingham Repertory Theatre said: “Our REP Foundry Festival is packed full of vibrant theatre all created by emerging West Midlands artists – some of it fictional, some autobiographical but above all genuine.

"I’m incredibly proud of the festival programme the team have put together this year. With all performances free to attend we want audiences to not only try something new but to also see why we should be excited by the local talent who are starting to pave their way in the theatre industry.

"If audiences feel inspired by the shows they can make a donation on the night and contribute towards helping The REP nurture more future theatre makers.”

Jumprov

The REP’s Foundry Festival largely features artists who have been part of the theatre’s pioneering professional development programme REP Foundry.

The programme was launched by Roxana Silbert, the theatre’s former Artistic Director, in 2013 and to date has supported 69 local writers, directors and theatre makers.

Many of these artists have gone on to enjoy employment within the theatre industry or to have work commissioned or produced by The REP and other theatres.

As a registered charity Birmingham Repertory Theatre’s REP Foundry is supported by the Leverhulme Trust and Esmée Fairbairn Foundation.

For more information and to full programme of events, click here.