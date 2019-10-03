Manila Luzon and Nina West join comedy tour coming to Birmingham

The duo join the likes of Lady Bunny, Sherry Vine and Katya Zamolodchikova for Katya and The Comedy Queens, presented by Klub Kids.

One further queen is set to be announced.

Karl Philip Michael Westerberg, better known by his stage name Manila Luzon, first rose to fame during season three of multi-award winning reality TV show RuPaul's Drag Race.

The 38-year-old star since went on to star in spin-off series RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars One and All Stars Four, as well as RuPaul's Drag U.

She released her debut album, Rules!, earlier this year, featuring single Go Fish.

Nina West, the stage name of performer Andrew Levitt, placed sixth during the 11th season of RuPaul's Drag Race and won .

The 42-year-old attended the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, where she became the first person person to walk the purple carpet in full drag.

Katya and Her Comedy Queens comes to Birmingham's O2 Academy on February 10, 2020.

