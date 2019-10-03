Menu

Advertising

Alexander Armstrong to bring first stand-up tour to Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Theatre & Comedy | Published:

Alexander Armstrong will bring his first stand up tour to Birmingham next month.

Alexander Armstrong

All Mouth and Some Trousers will see the Pointless star tell candid stories as well as perform live music.

Speaking ahead of the tour, the 49-year-old actor, television and radio presenter said: "Live comedy is where my roots lie. It is where I come from, and it's still my great love.

"I'm so excited to be coming back to it. One thing I do know, it’s going to be enormous fun".

The Oxfordshire star first rose to fame as one half of comedy duo Armstrong and Miller.

He has since gone on to star in the likes of Doctor Who, The Sarah Jane Adventures, Tooned, and present TV game show Pointless since 2009.

Alexander is also a classically-trained baritone and has been a Classic FM DJ since 2014.

All Mouth and Some Trousers comes to Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre on November 18.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Theatre & Comedy Entertainment
Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News