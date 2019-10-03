Alexander Armstrong to bring first stand-up tour to Birmingham

All Mouth and Some Trousers will see the Pointless star tell candid stories as well as perform live music.

Speaking ahead of the tour, the 49-year-old actor, television and radio presenter said: "Live comedy is where my roots lie. It is where I come from, and it's still my great love.

"I'm so excited to be coming back to it. One thing I do know, it’s going to be enormous fun".

The Oxfordshire star first rose to fame as one half of comedy duo Armstrong and Miller.

He has since gone on to star in the likes of Doctor Who, The Sarah Jane Adventures, Tooned, and present TV game show Pointless since 2009.

Alexander is also a classically-trained baritone and has been a Classic FM DJ since 2014.

All Mouth and Some Trousers comes to Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre on November 18.

