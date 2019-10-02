Judges announced for Strictly tour coming to Birmingham

The live show, coming to Arena Birmingham from January 16 to 19, will see Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli take to the judging panel.

They will be joined by 2018 show winner Stacey Dooley who will be hosting the 2020 tour.

Strictly’s head judge Shirley Ballas said: “I had such a wonderful time this year on my first Strictly tour, so I’m really looking forward to doing it again in 2020.

"The fans at the arena shows were absolutely amazing - I can’t wait to get the show on the road next January.”

Audiences are not only invited to watch the stars as they perform, but also have the power to decide who wins the coveted Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show.

The tour judges will provide their feedback and scores after each performance, however the audience can vote via text for their favourite couple, and it is ultimately their votes that will decide who wins.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.