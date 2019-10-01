Cast announced for The Red Shoes at Birmingham Hippodrome

The full cast will be comprised of Glenn Graham, Reece Causton and Ben Brown alternating the role of Boris Lermontov; Ashley Shaw and Cordelia Braithwaites alternating the role of Victoria Page; and Dominic North, Stephen Murray and Harrison Dowzell alternating the role of Julian Craster.

They are joined by Sophia Hurdley as Irina Boronskaja, Liam Mower and Jackson Fisch alternating the role of Ivan Boleslawsky; as well as Glenn Graham and Liam Mower and Danny Reubens alternating the role of Grischa Ljubov.

The cast is completed by Steph Billers, João Carolino, Cameron Flynn, Christina Rebecca Gibbs, Rose Goddard, Bryony Harrison, Daisy May Kemp, Kate Lyons, Matt Petty, Catrin Thomas, Jem Trim and Joshua White.

Matthew Bourne said : "I’m proud that for nearly 20 years, New Adventures has built an unprecedented audience for dance throughout the UK, and for this national tour of The Red Shoes we will play over 200 performances across 21 leading regional large-scale theatres, more than any other UK dance company.

"We have an audience who are fiercely loyal, questioning and open-minded, as has been shown on the current tour of our radical reinterpretation of Romeo and Juliet. As ever, I am grateful for their trust and enthusiastic support.

“I’m thrilled that for the first revival of our 2016 hit, The Red Shoes, most of the original leading cast will be returning including Ashley Shaw in her multi award-winning performance as Victoria Page.”

A sell-out before its world premiere season opened in 2016, Matthew Bourne’s adaptation of the film returns in 2020, having won two Olivier Awards and dazzled audiences across the UK and the USA.

Set to music of golden-age Hollywood composer Bernard Herrmann, The Red Shoes is orchestrated by Terry Davies and played by the New Adventures Orchestra, with cinematic designs by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Groothuis and projection design from Duncan McLean.

The Red Shoes runs at Birmingham Hippodrome from February 11 to 15.

For more information and to book, click here.