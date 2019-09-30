BEDLAM Arts and Mental Health Festival returns to Birmingham

The festival, that runs for 12 days, will present more than 25 events in a range of venues to raise awareness of mental health and well-being.

BEDLAM is brought to the city by organisers Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust, Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Midlands Arts Centre, Sampad South Asian Arts and new partner, Birmingham-based Geese Theatre Company in consultation with practitioners and those with lived experience of mental health problems.

The event will welcome artists from across the UK, as well as home grown talent, who will present a packed programme of theatre performances, dance, movement workshops, art installations, wellbeing walks, film screenings, family events, Q&A’s and a special BEDLAM Symposium.

Festival producer, Sabra Khan said “We’re into our 4th edition in Birmingham and we are very excited to present a diverse and packed programme of events and performances which will appeal to all ages and backgrounds.

"More importantly, we look forward to welcoming festival-goers over the 12 days to help continue our work to reduce the stigma and encourage debate around mental health.”

