The Glee Club celebrates 25 years in Birmingham

Acclaimed comedian Sara Pascoe and star and creator of the BBC’s Man Like Mobeen, Guz Khan headed up a special anniversary line up that included Shooting Stars' Angelos Epithemiou, Canadian Mike Wilmot and regular compere Andy Robinson from Oldbury, who has been performing at the club for more than 20 years.

Friends of the Glee and regular guests were invited to the club to mark the celebrations.

The Arcadian venue, first opened its doors in 1994 during the height of the alternative comedy scene, becoming the UK’s first dedicated comedy club outside of London.

Since then it has hosted acts including Jack Whitehall, Jack Dee, Jimmy Carr, Katherine Ryan and Sarah Millican.

The success of the Birmingham club has lead to the creation of four further Glee Club venues in Nottingham, Cardiff, Oxford and most-recently Glasgow which opened its doors in February this year.

The Birmingham venue has also played an invaluable role in supporting midlands comics such as Joe Lycett, Guz Khan, Jo Enright who hosts the regular Rough Works night for emerging Midlands comics and internet sensation Gary Powndland who recently played a series of sell out shows.

Speaking at the celebrations, Glee Club founder Mark Tughan said: “"When I set up the glee 25 years ago it was meant to be a five-year break so see if I could make it as an entrepreneur.

"I don't know where the 25 years have gone. I'm just delighted I have made so many people laugh over the years, and hopefully, in my small way, made a contribution to both the local entertainment scene as well as the live comedy and music businesses".

Advertising

"We remain the UK’s top-rated venue for both comics and audiences, having amassed over 14 awards and are committed to creating an unmatched environment for comedy and intimate gigs, attracting the best comic talent into Birmingham.”

Guz Khan said: “Just two years ago, Joe Lycett and the gang at The Glee Club in Birmingham invited me in to perform at a comedy club for the first time.

"I have now learned that I was lucky enough to start at the very best comedy club in the land. All other comedy clubs can suck their mums as far as I’m concerned. Glee club Brum Town for life mate.”

The Glee Club is taking part in the Birmingham Comedy Festival to find out what’s on, click here.