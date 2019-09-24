Steve Martin and Martin Short to bring live tour to Birmingham

The comics are bringing “The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment” to the UK for a series of special shows.

The whistlestop tour next March will conclude at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on March 18.

The tour will kick off at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow on March 9 with dates at the 3Arena in Dublin, The SSE Arena in Belfast, two nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall and shows at Manchester Arena.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday through My Ticket.

“The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment” follows Steve Martin and Martin Short’s sold-out tour “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life”.

The show was filmed for a Netflix special that earned rave reviews and garnered four Emmy nominations. Fuelled by comedic precision and anchored in a lifelong friendship, Rolling Stone called the special “wryly hip but unexpectedly touching,” with the New York Times describing it “gleeful and satisfying.”

Talking about bringing the tour to the UK and Ireland for the first time Steve Martin said: “The UK represents more to us than a long flight. It is the comedy motherland.”

Steve Martin is one of the most well-known talents in entertainment. His work has earned him an Academy Award, five Grammy awards and an Emmy.