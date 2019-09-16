Stacey Dooley to host Strictly Cine Dancing live tour coming to Birmingham

The 2018 Strictly winner will be joined on stage by a selection of celebrities and professional dancers from the 17th series of the award-winning BBC One show. Judging and casting announcements will be made over the coming months.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Stacey Dooley said: "I’m so excited to be joining the Strictly gang again and can’t wait to experience it from a different perspective.

"I’m really looking forward to hosting the tour as I know it’ll be a blast. I had such an amazing time last year, I hope I’ll find a way to get those dancing shoes back on again too.”

Stacey Dooley and Aljaz Skorjanec

Audiences are not only invited to watch the stars perform roof-raising routines, but are also granted the power to decide who wins the coveted Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show. The tour judges will, as always, provide their feedback and scores after each performance, however the audience can vote via text for their favourite couple, and it is ultimately their votes that will decide who wins.

Strictly Come Dancing Live comes to Arena Birmingham from January 16 to 19.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.