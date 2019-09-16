Cirque Du Soleil bringing new show Crystal to Birmingham

Titled Crystal, the new production will blend circus arts and ice skating, with promoters saying it 'will take the audience on a journey into a whimsical frozen playground where stunning skating combined with jaw dropping acrobatic feats defy the imagination'.

The show follows 2018 offering OVO, that came to Arena Birmingham for five dates and featured 50 performing artists from 17 countries specializing in many acrobatic acts.

Crystal tells the story of a creative young woman who feels misunderstood and out of sync with environment. To escape her reality, she ventures out on a frozen pond and falls through the ice into an upside-down world.

The international cast of Crystal features 43 artists, plus more than 40 crew members from 24 different countries.

Cirque Du Soleil: Crystal will come to Birmingham's Resorts World Arena from April 9 to 12.

Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday.

