Sopranos cast members head to Birmingham for anniversary event

Steve Schirripa, Vincent Pastore and Michael Imperioli will visit the city's Symphony Hall for an 'in conversation'-style show.

Recently ranked by Rolling Stone as “the greatest TV show of all time”, The Sopranos follows Italian-American mobster Tony Soprano as he struggles to balance family life with his role as leader of a crime organisation.

Also starring James Gandolfini, Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, Dominic Chianese, Tony Sirico, Robert Iler and more, The series won a multitude of awards, including Peabody Awards for its first two seasons, 21 Primetime Emmy Awards, and five Golden Globe Awards.

Last year, New Line Cinema announced that they have purchased a film detailing the Sopranos background story, set in the 1960s during the Newark riots. Titled The Many Saints of Newark, it is set to be released next year.

In Conversation with The Sopranos comes to Birmingham's Symphony Hall on May 24.

