Basile to bring UK tour to Birmingham

Basile's general audience show, Dysfunctionally Yours World Tour, is currently touring to sold-out audiences throughout North America, ahead of his UK tour.

He also stars in critically-acclaimed series Growing Uk Greek in America, that to date has sold more than a million copies and is distributed worldwide.

The star and his characters have been heard on Armed Forces Radio, and he has appeared on the likes of Showtime, Comedy Central, A&E and the Tonight Show on NBC.

Basile is also known for his voice work as Universal Studio’s Bullwinkle J. Moose.

Recently, Basile was recently nominated for an Emmy Award for his work on ESPN’s 30 for 3” series segment, The Legend of Jimmy the Greek, as the voice of Jimmy 'The Greek' Snyder.

Basile will come to Birmingham's Glee Club on October 2.

