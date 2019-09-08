Advertising
Daniel Sloss to bring X tour to Birmingham
Netflix star Daniel Sloss will bring his new live show to Birmingham.
To date, the 28-year-old Scottish star has earned more than 30 million views on his stand-up clips, played seasons at the reputable London's West End, as well as four seasons off-Broadway in News York.
Netflix special DARK, created in 2015, has been praised internationally with material dealing with the death of his sister.
The follow-up, Jigsaw, has even been declared 'the break-up show', due to it's 40,000 relationship breakups, 75 cancelled engagements, and more than110 divorces.
Daniel began his career from a young age, releasing his first DVD for BBC WW when he was just 19, and giving a Tedx Talk at just 22, which currently has amassed over 600,000 views.
As well as this, he has starred in a six-part online series M.U.F.F on YouTube.
Fellow comedian Kai Humphries will also be a special guest on his show.
Daniel Sloss comes to Birmingham's O2 Academy on December 13.
