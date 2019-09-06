Menu

Eddie Izzard's Ludlow show already sold out

By Keri Trigg | Ludlow | Theatre & Comedy |

Eddie Izzard will perform a one-off show in Shropshire next weekend.

Eddie Izzard

The comedian is to reprise his reading/performance of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations in Ludlow, following a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The performance is to announce the book 'Catching The Light – The Art of Susie Church', a friend of Izzard's from university, who died in 2016.

Tickets for the show, at Ludlow Assembly Rooms on Saturday, September 14, have already sold out.

