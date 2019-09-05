Get On Your Feet! ready for glittering production at Birmingham Hippodrome - review with pictures

On Your Feet! tells the inspiring story of the two talented musicians, who had a string of Latin pop hits in the 1980s and early 90s.

Packed with passion, energy and excitement, the show hot-footed into the West Midlands this week, fresh from Broadway and the West End.

The production charts the couple's journey from its origins in Cuba, onto the streets of Miami and finally to international stardom, with Gloria selling over 100 million records worldwide.

It is a rollercoaster of emotions, revealing both the highs and lows of Gloria's life.

The singer's family escaped from Cuba to Miami after the revolution. Her father joined the US military and fought in the Vietnam War, but was later diagnosed with multiple sclerosis

- all of which is reflected in the stage story.

On Your Feet! at Birmingham Hippodrome

We also learn of the strained relationship with her mother and the serious tour bus crash that almost took away Gloria's ability to walk.

It is an inspiring story - and one which is played out brilliantly by the talented leading stars - Philippa Stefani as Gloria and George Ioannides as Emilio. The pair were a great match, with fantastic chemistry.

Karen Mann was fantastic as the singer's supportive and amusing grandmother Consuelo as was Madalena Alberto, who played her embittered mother Gloria Fajardo with conviction.

Praise must go to all of the singers and dancers in the production who provided such energy and a feel-good factor to the show.

But, of course the main star of the show was the music - and credit to the musicians and musical director Danny Belton.

On Your Feet! at Birmingham Hippodrome

Smash hits such as Rhythm Is Gonna Get You, Conga, Don't Want To Lose You Now and Dr Beat went down a treat with the audience and reminded them of the pioneering Miami Sound Machine sound, which fused Cuban rhythms with American pop and disco.

And the megamix finale of hits, did, quite literally, have everyone on their feet. I'm sure I wasn't the only one singing and dancing my way out of the theatre!

On Your Feet! runs at Birmingham Hippodrome until Saturday.