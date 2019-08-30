West Side Story comes to Birmingham Hippodrome - in photos

Production shots of the forty local young performers from across the West Midlands have been released as the show continues its run at the theatre until Saturday 31 August.

After extensive rounds of auditions and over one thousand applicants, the exceptional cast of young people aged 14 to 25 will bring the legendary West Side Story to life in an exciting first of its kind production marking the theatre’s 120th birthday.

West Side Story at Birmingham Hippodrome. Picture by Simon Hadley

Leading the cast as the star-crossed lovers, Tony and Maria, are Alex Cook from Kingswinford and Kamilla Fernandes from Coventry. They are joined by Ruby Hewitt from Harborne as Anita, Gibsa Bah from Great Barr as Barnardo, Matthew Pandya from Coventry as Riff, Olivia Allen from Harborne as Anybodys and Carter Smith from Yardley as Chino.

Joining the young company are four Birmingham Hippodrome staff members who will take on the adult character roles; Benjamin Jones will swap Visitor Services for the role of Gladhand, Marketing Officer Chris Cooper will play Lieutenant Schrank, Visitor Services Administrator Nicola Entwistle will play the role of Officer Krupke and Hippodrome Young Poet, Hannah Swingler will play the role of Doc.

West Side Story at Birmingham Hippodrome. Picture by Simon Hadley

The creation of West Side Story is overseen by a professional creative team which includes Matt Hawksworth, Paul Murphy, Sarah Burrell, Ruth Saeger, Al Parkinson, Philip Gladwell, Rachel Baynton and Olly Steel .

Fiona Allan, Birmingham Hippodrome artistic director and chief executive added: “It is fitting that we mark our 120th birthday by funding a major new production, giving back to young people in our community.

West Side Story at Birmingham Hippodrome. Picture by Simon Hadley

"West Side Story remains just as relevant now as when it was first written, and holds many parallels we can still see in our everyday lives.

"Our director, Matt Hawksworth has drawn together a tremendously experienced professional creative team, who will ensure that the company experience all aspects of mounting a major musical in the large scale.

West Side Story at Birmingham Hippodrome. Picture by Simon Hadley

“Our birthday celebrations are headlined with the strapline Then, Now, Always -this production will encompass this message in its entirety.

"Then being the staging of this classic musical, Now is bringing a new production to our main stage, and Always is the hugely talented cast of young people who are the performers and audience members of our theatre’s future."

West Side Story at Birmingham Hippodrome. Picture by Simon Hadley

West Side Story plays at Birmingham Hippodrome until tomorrow.

To book visit birminghamhippodrome.com or call 0844 338 5000.