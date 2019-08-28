Top names at Shropshire museum’s comedy and curry night

Ironbridge Gorge Museum’s event will be held in the Engine Shop at Enginuity.

The line-up of comedians includes Ian Stone, a regular guest on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Fighting Talk, musical comedian Kate Lucas and Jonathan Elston, who combines sharp joke writing and quirky observations.

British stand-up comedian, broadcaster and writer Ian Stone is notable for appearing as a guest on shows like BBC2’s Mock the Week.

He currently presents the weekday breakfast show on London-based digital and AM sports radio station Love Sport.

Kate Lucas is known for her razor sharp and deliciously dark songs.

She combines catchy melodies with original lyrics to showcase her playfully bitter musings on life.

Fresh, punchy and gag-driven Jonathan Elston has a youthful likability that charms his audience and endears him to any room.

Doors open at 7pm.

People can buy curry with rice and naan for £8.95 per person.

A cash bar serving soft and alcoholic drinks will be open throughout the evening.

The performance starts at 8pm and finishes at 10.15pm.

Tickets must be bought in advance online and cost £10.