Murder mystery at Telford theatre

By Lisa O'Brien | Telford | Theatre & Comedy | Published:

Tickets are on sale for a new show at a theatre in Telford.

The Little Theatre in Telford hosts the play

The Little Theatre in Donnington, Telford, is staging The 39 Steps.

The shows are at 7.30pm, running from October 3 to 5.

The fast-paced autumn whodunit is packed with laughs, an on-stage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers and some good old-fashioned romance.

Tickets costing £7 are available from littletheatredonnington.co.uk

The group has put on various past productions including Aladdin, Salt of the Earth, Glorious! Return to the Forbidden Planet and a Murder has been Arranged among others.

