Henry Paker to perform at The Edge Arts Centre in Much Wenlock

After touring his debut show, Man Alive, in 2018, Henry Paker has already started to tour it again this year and will perform at The Edge Arts Centre in Much Wenlock on Friday, October 18.

Having won the Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year award, Mr Paker went on to do stand-up on television programmes such as Russell Howard’s Good News, Comedy Central at the Comedy Store and Edinburgh and Beyond.

He also stars in, and co-writes, the sketch series Small Scenes on Radio 4, and is a regular contributor to the Beef and Dairy Network Podcast as well as writing for the sitcom Josh and Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

His debut tour delves into the idea of expectation meeting reality and has already been performed this year at London's Soho Theatre among others around the country.

Tickets for the event cost £12 and can be purchased from edgeartscentre.com