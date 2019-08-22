Black Country comedian Darren Harriott to play Midlands dates on new tour

The Oldbury comedian will play shows in Birmingham, Bromsgrove and Wolverhampton as part of the Good Heart Yute tour.

Good Heart Yute is Darren Harriott’s third solo show following 2017’s Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomer nominated Defiant and 2018’s smash-hit Visceral.

Last year saw him embark on his first mini-tour as well as flying over to Australia to perform at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival as part of New Order.

Since his comedy career began. the Black Country comedian's TV credits include Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week, The Apprentice You’re Fired, University Challenge for Comic Relief, Hypothetical, a team regular in Don’t Hate The Playaz, which has been nominated for a RTS award, as well two Comedy Central Roasts, a Stand Up Special and The Comedy Bus travelogue.

He has been heard across the radio on BBC 4 Extra Stands Up, Best of the Fest, The Now Show and Fighting Talk. His BBC Radio 4 series Black Label comes out this summer, as well as his very own Comedy Central stand-up special in June.

Darren Harriott will play The Light House Media Centre on October 26 as part of Wolverhampton Comedy Festival.

He will then perform at Birmingham Glee Club on November 15, and Bromsgrove Artrix on January 18.

