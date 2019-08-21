Young stars prepare for West Side Story in Birmingham

The 40-strong troupe of performers from across the West Midlands are in the midst of preparation for Birmingham Hippodrome’s West Side Story.

The theatre will present its first home-grown youth production when it comes to the main stage in just two weeks' time.

It will be the first time a production of this kind, featuring youngsters aged between 14 and 25, will take place in the theatre's 120-year history.

Fiona Allan, Birmingham Hippodrome artistic director and chief executive, said: “It is fitting that we mark our 120th birthday by funding a major new production, giving back to young people in our community.

"West Side Story remains just as relevant now as when it was first written, and holds many parallels we can still see in our everyday lives.

"Our director, Matt Hawksworth has drawn together a tremendously experienced professional creative team, who will ensure that the company experience all aspects of mounting a major musical in the large scale."

The young people were chosen for the roles, beating competition from more than 1,000 applicants, after extensive rounds of auditions.

Rehearsals are in full swing for West Side Story

Leading the cast as the star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria are 15-year-old Alex Cooke, from Kingswinford, and 18-year-old Kamilla Fernandes from Coventry.

They will be joined by 19-year-old Ruby Hewitt, from Harborne, as Anita, and 18-year-old Great Barr resident Gibsa Bah as Barnardo.

Matthew Pandya, 18, from Coventry will star as Riff, while 21-year-old Olivia Allen, from Harborne, will play Anybodys and 16-year-old Carter Smith, from Yardley, will play Chino.

Ms Allen added: “Our birthday celebrations are headlined with the strapline Then, Now, Always -this production will encompass this message in its entirety.

"Then being the staging of this classic musical, Now is bringing a new production to our main stage, and Always is the hugely talented cast of young people who are the performers and audience members of our theatre’s future.

“I can’t wait for the curtain to rise on this brilliant new adventure for our cast, creatives and Birmingham Hippodrome.”

Joining the young company are four Birmingham Hippodrome staff members, who will take on adult character roles.

The show will come to Birmingham Hippodrome from August 29 to 31.