'The Hippodrome is such a beautiful theatre': Peter Andre prepares for Grease role in Birmingham

“The Hippodrome is such a beautiful theatre. I think it’s one of the nicest venues I’ve seen, I didn’t realise before coming here how stunning it is.” commented Andre.

“It’s such a buzzing city with great food and great culture. It’s a very multicultural city, I’m Greek-Australian-English so I love it. It’s great to be in a place so diverse”

“The people have always been so friendly to me here and I think Birmingham will love the show”.

It’s the first time the 46-year-old TV personality has performed in a musical and it’s certainly given him the taste for more.

“It’s been absolutely amazing," he said.

Peter Andre at Birmingham Hippodrome ahead of his role as Teen Angel in Grease. Picture by: Simon Hadley

"I can understand why a lot of big film and TV actors come back to theatre, it’s such a great feeling and I’m really excited about doing more theatre in the future.”

As well as making his musical theatre debut with the tour, there’s another reason performing in Grease in Birmingham is so special for the singer.

“My wife Emily and my daughter Amelia who’s five are coming to see the show in Birmingham," the singer/songwriter and businessman added.

"They’ve not seen it yet and it means a lot to me that they’re coming this week, I’m really looking forward to that.”

He’s also certain audiences are going to love the new production directed by Nikolai Foster.

“The cast for the show are insanely talented, and they’ve taken Grease right back to the original and it’s just brilliant," he commented.

"I think it tells the story of the show better than the film. Audiences really are going to have a great time”.

The brand new production of Grease opened at Birmingham Hippodrome last night and runs until Saturday, August 24.

Peter Andre and Ore Oduba will share the role of Teen Angel at certain performances with Dan Partridge as Danny, Martha Kirby as Sandy, Louis Gaunt as Kenickie and Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky as Rizzo.

For more information and to book, click here.