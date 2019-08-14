Stumble out of bed and head to Birmingham for 9 to 5 The Musical

Direct from the West End smash-hit production, former Love Island winner Amber Davies will reprise her role as Judy Bernly. Meanwhile Laura Tyrer will play the role of Violet Newstead

Joining them from the original West End production, Sean Needham and Lucinda Lawrence will play Franklin Hart Jnr and Roz Keith.

They will be joined by Georgina Castle as Doralee Rhodes the role made famous by Dolly Parton.

The cast is completed by Joe Atkinson, Georgia Bradshaw, Sierra Brewerton, Ashford Campbell, Stephanie Chandos, Edward Chitticks, Conor Crown, Ross Lee Fowkes, Ryan Goscinski, Jemima Loddy, Christopher Jordan Marshall, Jacob Maynard, Matt Overfield, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Ricardo Spriggs, Leah St. Luce, and Grace Walker.

9 to 5 The Musical tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy - three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. The women concoct a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their supervisor -will the women manage to reform their office,or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

The show is inspired by the cult film of the same name, starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton.

The musical features a book by Patricia Resnick, the film’s original screenwriter, and an original Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by multi Grammy Award winner, country legend and pop icon Dolly Parton.

9 to 5 The Musical comes to Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre from September 6 to 14.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.