Rob Beckett coming to Telford

By Sam Morris | Bridgnorth | Theatre & Comedy | Published:

A well-known comedian is coming to Telford this autumn.

Rob Beckett

Rob Beckett, most famously known for television appearances on programmes such as Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo and Would I Lie to You, will be performing at the Oakengates Theatre in Telford.

Rob has been on the comedy circuit for 10 years and has developed a 'cheeky chappy' persona that has seen him gain a large following.

His gig this autumn will see him try-out some new material on the audience in Telford.

He will be appearing at the Oakengates Theatre on September 23.

Tickets are £19.50 and are available at bit.ly/2yQJdHq

