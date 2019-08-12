Rob Beckett coming to Telford

Rob Beckett, most famously known for television appearances on programmes such as Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo and Would I Lie to You, will be performing at the Oakengates Theatre in Telford.

Rob has been on the comedy circuit for 10 years and has developed a 'cheeky chappy' persona that has seen him gain a large following.

His gig this autumn will see him try-out some new material on the audience in Telford.

He will be appearing at the Oakengates Theatre on September 23.

Tickets are £19.50 and are available at bit.ly/2yQJdHq