Cast for Blood Brothers at Birmingham Hippodrome announced

Starring Lyn Paul in the iconic role of Mrs Johnstone for the final time, she will be joined by Joel Benedict as Eddie, Danielle Corlass as Linda, Danny Taylor as Sammy and Chloe Taylor as Mrs Lyons. Alexander Patmore returns as Mickey alongside Robbie Scotcher as the narrator.

The rest of the cast for Blood Brothers includes Tim Churchill, Graham Martin, Gemma Brodrick, Hannah Barr, Graeme Kinniburgh, Shaun McCourt and Connor Bannister.

The show, written by award-winning playwright Willy Russell, has triumphed across the Globe. It has won four awards for Best Musical in London and seven Tony Award nominations on Broadway.

Blood Brothers tells the moving story of twin boys separated at birth, only to be reunited by a twist of fate and a mother’s haunting secret. The memorable score includes A Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and Tell Me It’s Not True.

The tale of Liverpool life started as a play, performed at a Liverpool comprehensive school in 1981 before opening at the Liverpool Playhouse in 1983. It has since completed sell out seasons in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan and ran in London’s West End for 24 years, exceeding 10,000 performances.

Blood Brothers comes to Birmingham Hippodrome from September 30 to October 12.

