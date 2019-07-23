As You Like It coming to Severn Valley Country Park

Rain or Shine theatre company will bring As You Like It to Severn Valley Country Park in Alveley on August 9.

The play follows Rosalind as she makes her way in a world full of power, jealousy and tyranny. In fear for her life and in search of true love, she flees her heritage with her cousin Celia and fool Touchstone.

Guests are invited to bring their own picnics, rugs and chairs for the day.

Gates will open at 6.30pm for a 7.30pm start. The Kiosk will be open for refreshments.

Tickets are available now for £14, £13 with concessions or £7 for children.

They can be bought from 01746 781192 or via rainorshine.co.uk