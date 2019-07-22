John Waters to bring This Filthy World show to Birmingham

As part of the annual SHOUT Festival, the 73-year-old director will appear at the Hippodrome to celebrate his film career.

Hailing from Baltimore, Maryland, the cult film legend made his first film in 1964, entitled Hag in a Black Leather Jacket.

He has since become renowned for this trangressive and shocking releases, notably Pink Flamingos, Multiple Maniacs, Female Trouble, Desperate Living, Polyester and more.

The screenwriter, author, actor, stand-up comedian and journalist also directed 1988 classic Hairspray, which won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical in 2003.

John also directed the 2007 remake of Hairspray starring John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken, Amanda Bynes and more.

In 1999, Waters was honoured with the Filmmaker on the Edge Award at the Provincetown International Film Festival. In September 2015, the British Film Institute ran a programme to celebrate 50 years of his films which included all of his early films, some previously unscreened in the UK.

In 2014, he was nominated for a Grammy for the spoken word version of his book, Carsick. In 2016, Waters received an honorary degree from the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore during the college's undergraduate commencement ceremony.

John Waters' This Filthy World comes to Birmingham Hippodrome on November 13.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.