Cast and creative team announced for The Snow Queen in Birmingham

The role of The Snow Queen, the icy ruler of the world, is played by Letitia Hector. She will be joined by Christina Harris, Tom Sturgess, Charlie Keable, and Alexandra Daszewski.

Playwright Toby Hulse writes this year’s adaptation of The Snow Queen, which will be directed by returning favourite Alec Fellows-Bennett.

Composer and Musical Director Steve Allan Jones also makes his return, having produced music for The Old Rep’s Christmas productions over the last four years.

The production will be choreographed by Steve Elias. The creative team will be joined by designer Amy Carroll, lighting designer Will Monks and Ed Bramall as sound designer.

This brand new production will run from November 16 to December 30, and is the fifth year that The Old Rep will partner with Birmingham Ormiston Academy (BOA), a specialist performing, digital and creative arts academy for 14 to 19 year olds to deliver their Christmas production.

Speaking ahead of the show, Alec said: “I am delighted to be returning this year as Director of this brand new Christmas musical The Snow Queen.

"This promises to be a vibrant, funny and moving show, packed with songs and laughs to keep the whole family entertained and send you out full of the Holiday Spirit. Can’t wait to see you there.”

Gaynor Cheshire, CEO of the BOA group comments: “We are proud to bring our fifth production to The Old Rep Theatre again this Christmas and what better way to experience the festive season than with a beautiful musical for young people and families about friendship, kindness and love.”

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.