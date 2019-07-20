It's automatic, systematic and hydromatic: Pink Cadillac rides into Birmingham ahead of Grease run at Hippodrome - with pictures

The Cadillac even added some Summer Lovin’ to a special day as a pair of newlyweds stopped by to have their photo taken just minutes after tying the knot.

The brand new production of Grease comes to Birmingham Hippodrome from August 13 to 24. Peter Andre and Ore Oduba will share the role of Teen Angel at certain performances with Dan Partridge as Danny, Martha Kirby as Sandy, Louis Gaunt as Kenickie and Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky as Rizzo.

Grease originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical.

During the show's eight-year run, at the time, little known actors, including Peter Gallagher, Patrick Swayze and John Travolta, all appeared in the production, with Richard Gere understudying many roles before going on to star as Danny Zuko in the 1973 London premiere.

The 1978 film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John, when adjusted for inflation, is the highest-grossing live action musical of all time and celebrated its 40th anniversary last year. The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted To You and You’re The One That I Want.

