Sam and Mark to bring live show to Birmingham

The double BAFTA Award-winning duo Sam Nixon and Mark Rhodes first appeared on our screens as contestants on Pop Idol back in 2003.

Best-known for presenting Sam and Mark’s Big Friday Wind Up, for which they received two Children’s BAFTA’s for Best Presenters, the show has been running for an impressive eight series.

Big Friday Wind Up also won a Children’s BAFTA for Best Entertainment Show. Their extensive TV credits include Junior Bake Off, Match of the Day: Can You Kick It, TMi, Copycats, Who Wants To Be A Superhero, and Jump Nation.

Sam and Mark also competed against each other on ITV's Dancing on Ice and more recently, Mark appeared on Celebrity Mastermind and Sam reached the final of BBC's Celebrity MasterChef. The second series of CBBC’s football talent search Match of the Day: Can You Kick It airs later this year.

Alongside their TV success, Sam and Mark are also accomplished authors, having published their first children’s book The Adventures of Long Arm in 2015 followed by the release of their second book The Adventure of Long Arm vs The Evil Supply Teacher. In 2017 the pair released their first picture book The Stink Before Christmas.

Sam and Marks On The Road Show comes to Birmingham's Midlands Arts Centre on August 21.

